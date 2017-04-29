Fireworks, skydivers part of festival fun at the Come-See-Me Tailgate Party (PHOTOS)

Brandon Thomas grills hamburgers Saturday at the Come-See-Me Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Children play at the Winthrop Lake Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
2-year-old London Plyler plays at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party Saturday at Winthrop Lake.
Keegan Joefreda, 4, plays at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party Saturday.
Thousands of festival lovers gathered at Winthrop Lake Saturday for the Come-See-Me Tailgate Party.
A boy tosses a ball Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
A Come-See-Me Festival-goer sits next to a flaming hot grill Saturday at the Tailgate Party.
Families and friends sit on blankets and chairs at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party on Saturday.
A girl waits to catch a ball Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
A skydiver lands at Winthrop Lake Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
A child hitches a ride Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
Kids play with a hoola-hoop Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
Jerry Burke, left, and Donte Dejesus play a game Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
A child swings at a ball Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
Thousands of festival lovers flocked to Rock Hill for the final Come-See-Me Festival event - the Tailgate Party.
Thousands gathered at Winthrop Lake in Rock Hill Saturday for the annual Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
A little girl waits for a snack Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
Kids play a game Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
The Tailgate Party - final Come-See-Me Festival event was held at Winthrop Lake Saturday.
A child walks among tents and lawn chairs Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
The Come-See-Me Festival ended Saturday with the Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
A woman and baby sit near a sign that informs festival-goers about the fireworks display at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
Large crowds celebrated the final day of Come-See-Me Saturday at the Tailgate Party.
A girl gets a ride Saturday at the Come-See-Me Festival Tailgate Party.
Michelle Gagan of Richburg chats with a friend Saturday at the Come-See-Me Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
Thousands of festival-goers flocked to Winthrop Lake Saturday for the Come-See-Me Tailgate Party.
8-year-old Hayden Timmons feasts on a hotdog Saturday at the Come-See-Me Tailgate Party at Winthrop Lake.
