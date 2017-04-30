Local

April 30, 2017 9:47 AM

2 Rock Hill homes damaged in fires, no injuries reported, emergency officials say

By Andrew Dys

ROCK HILL

Two homes were damaged in separate fires in Rock Hill on Saturday and overnight Sunday, emergency officials said.

A fire overnight damaged a house on Arch Drive, Rock Hill Fire Department officials said via their Twitter social media account.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, officials said.

Saturday on Pebble Road, a fire displaced a family of six, including four children, according to officials with the American Red Cross. The Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency needs including shelter, clothing and other essentials.

