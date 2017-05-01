Storm front moving closer to Carolinas, may cause showers late Monday

A cold front is moving closer to the Carolinas Monday and we may see a few showers but storms shouldn’t be an issue.
Monday morning will start with a few scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be the farther north you go. By the middle of the day, the showers may be a little more widespread but the best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. The front will keep the best chance for severe weather well to our north as you can see in the first graphic. However, we still have a “Marginal” risk for severe storms.
By mid-afternoon, the chance for thunderstorms will increase in the mountains. They will move to the east from there. As you can see from the second graphic, the target time for storms moving through the Charlotte area will be right around 4 p.m.
That’s when kids are heading home from school and out to practices. Any storms could produce a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.
The good news is that it doesn’t look like a long-lived event. The line should come in and move out fairly fast but could pack a punch as they move through.
Stay safe! We’ll keep you posted!
