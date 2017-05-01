Business notes: Rock Hill hotel earns ‘outstanding’ cleanliness honor

Rock Hill’s Hilton Garden Inn hotel earned an “outstanding” rating for the fifth straight time, according to Hilton.
The rating includes benchmarks such as overall cleanliness, condition and brand standards. The hotel scored 97.46 percent, which rates as one of Hilton’s “Best of the Best.”
The evaluations are administered by HP Hotels, a third-party hotel management company.
Kevin Atkisson is the general manager of the 127-room hotel in the Manchester Village business and shopping center at 650 Tinsley Way.
Rock Hill cardiologist honored in sleep medicine
Sushil K. Singhi was honored this week as a Fellow with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
Fellow status recognizes special competency in sleep medicine and significant contributions to the field.
Catawba Nuclear Station earns 2017 Safety Awards honor
Day & Zimmermann of Catawba Nuclear Station earned a Rising Star award at the S.C. Division of Labor reception this week in Columbia.
The 2016 incidence rate was at least 75 percent lower than the 2015 national average for its industry, according to a release.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
