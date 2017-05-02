Want to check out Fort Mill’s Strawberry Festival? Here’s what you should know

Prepare some extra room in the refrigerator: The eighth annual S.C. Strawberry Festival is this weekend in Fort Mill.
You can pick your own strawberries, watch a movie under the stars, “jam” out to live music, watch fireworks, and take part in high-stakes eating contests. Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in Fort Mill’s signature spring event.
Festival organizers say there will be more than a dozen bands, 40 food vendors, and nearly 150 arts and crafts vendors on-site this weekend at Walter Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill.
Caroline Hasty, who handles events and media for the town of Fort Mill, said she estimates 67,000 people attended last year’s festival.
“We’re expecting a large crowd,” she said. “The mere fact that we have the sweetest strawberries in the South makes it like that. People talk about how the people of Fort Mill are so nice. We drip of Southern hospitality.”
Here is a guide to the weekend, including a full schedule, parking tips and how to avoid traffic.
What does it cost?
There’s no entry or admission fee, but drivers are asked to bring $5 in cash with them to park in one of the several designated parking areas.
Hasty said she would recommend that visitors check out the pancake breakfast at Nation Ford High first, then take a free shuttle over to the festival before spending the rest of the day relaxing at Walter Elisha Park for pig races, a car show, a butterfly exhibit, and checking out the souvenirs.
“We’ve got something for everyone,” she said. “Even though we always invite people into our community, we love having the locals come out and have a good time.”
Are pets allowed?
Pets are not allowed on the Strawberry Festival grounds. Service animals are allowed with a license.
What does the weather look like?
As of Tuesday evening, forecasts are calling for an 80 percent chance of rain on Thursday, which could threaten the “Pick ‘N Flick” event at Anne Springs Close Greenway.
Hasty said event officials are monitoring the weather in case of cancellation, and will let people know of their decision on the website, as well as on social media.
What am I not allowed to bring?
Visitors aren’t allowed to bring outside food and drinks, coolers, bicycles, or firearms.
Where can I park?
There are seven designated parking lots for this weekend’s events, with free shuttle service and handicapped parking available at some locations.
Make sure to bring $5 in cash each day for parking at any designated location.
▪ Fort Mill High School - access via Munn Road
▪ Nation Ford High School - access via A.O. Jones Boulevard
▪ First Baptist Church - access from Confederate Street
▪ St. John’s Methodist Church - access from Tom Hall Street
▪ Pasture lot (North White Street)
▪ Fort Mill Church of God - access from Academy Street and Confederate Street
▪ Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene - access from Harris Street (two-block walk)
Handicapped parking is available at the Fort Mill High, St. John’s Methodist and Fort Mill Church of God lots.
Shuttles pick up from the Fort Mill High, Nation Ford, First Baptist, Fort Mill Church of God, and St. John’s Methodist lots. The shuttles will operate 4:30-11 p.m. May 5, and 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. May 6.
Can I purchase alcohol?
Alcohol will be sold 5-10 p.m. May 5 and 4-9 p.m. May 6.
Identification check and ticket sales tents will be open from 4-9:30 p.m. Friday and from 3-8:30 p.m. Saturday. You must have a ticket to purchase beer.
Beer tickets may be purchased from the ID check stations. Only cash is accepted.
Will there be live music or entertainment?
More than a dozen musical groups are scheduled to perform this weekend. There will also be fireworks starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Friday, May 5
4:45-6 p.m., Summer Daze
6:15-7:30 p.m., The Entertainers
7:45-9 p.m., Mr. Potato Head
9:15-10:30 p.m., The Blue Dogs
Saturday, May 6
10-11 a.m., Sugar Creek Elementary Chorus
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Fort Mill Church of God gospel choir
12:30-1:30 p.m., Carolina Rhythm Band
2-3:15 p.m., Glen Shelton, a Veterans’ tribute
3:30-4:45 p.m., Natural Wonder (Stevie Wonder tribute)
5:30-6:45 p.m., The Tim Clark Band
7-8:30 p.m., Emily Minor
8:30-9:50 p.m., The Breakfast Club
10 p.m., fireworks
Be aware of the traffic
A portion of Highway 160 between Old Nation Road and McCammon Street in downtown Fort Mill will be closed to all traffic on May 5-6.
The stretch will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday. Travelers not attending the festival are advised to use the alternate routes of Highway 21 Business North (Old Nation Road), and Highway 160 (Main and Tom Hall Streets).
Drivers should expect traffic delays and congestion in the areas of Highway 160 at Interstate 77, Highway 160 at Highway 21 North and Gold Hill Road at I-77.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
2017 Strawberry Festival schedule
Thursday, May 4
Strawberry Festival “Pick ‘N Flick” at the Field Trial Barn
When: 7 p.m.
Address: 835 Springfield Parkway, Fort Mill
Details: Pick-your-own strawberries, live entertainment, children’s activities, games, and contests, food vendors, and a free movie at sundown
Parking: Drivers are asked to pay $5 in cash for parking
Friday, May 5
Strawberry Jam concerts at Walter Elisha Park
When: 5 p.m.
Address: 345 North White Street, Fort Mill
Details: Free outdoor concert, arts and crafts, vendor booths
Parking: Drivers are asked to pay $5 in cash for parking with free transportation to the festival
Saturday, May 6
Pancake breakfast at Nation Ford High School
When: 8 a.m.
Address: 1400 A O Jones Blvd, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Car Show and Strawberry Jam concerts
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Address: 345 North White Street, Fort Mill
Pig races
When: Noon- 3 p.m.
Eating contests
Ice cream eating contest at 1 p.m., strawberry cake eating contest at 2 p.m., wing eating contest at 3 p.m., registration from 10 a.m.-noon
Parking: Drivers are asked to pay $5 in cash for parking with free transportation to the festival
Comments