Northwestern seniors plan to honor classmate found dead 4 days after she went missing

The senior class at Northwestern High School plans to honor Jamie Magras Friday during senior day events, four days after the missing teen’s body was found.
Magras, 18, was set to graduate from Northwestern in early June. She was reported missing to police Friday, prompting a search throughout Rock Hill and York County over the weekend by authorities and volunteers. Her body was found Monday morning in woods near a creek and bridge, about a mile from her home.
The Herald’s coverage of the search for Magras, and the discover of her body, has attracted international attention as far away as Europe and the Caribbean.
Magras, a student of Chinese and other languages, who was interested in cosmetology, was a native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Northwestern students created a Facebook page to honor Magras’ memory, called Remember Jamie Magras.
Seniors asked for permission to set up a table and to create a giant condolence card to be presented to Magras’ family, said Mychal Frost, spokesman for Rock Hill schools.
A post on the Facebook page Monday asked students to wear black Tuesday in her memory, and a photo posted on the page later showed that many students did.
One photo on the Facebook page showed plastic flowers on a tiled school floor, beside a handwritten note that said: “For the unsung hero who sat at the bottom of these stairs, Jamie Lee Allison Magras.”
Foul play in her death has been ruled out, police and coroner officials said.
An investigation into how Magras died is being conducted by the York County Coroner’s Office and York County Sheriff’s Office, but the manner and cause of her death have not been released.
An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, the coroner’s office has said.
Magras wrote a note to her family saying she was going out late Thursday or early Friday, but she left without the anti-seizure medication she was supposed to take regularly.
