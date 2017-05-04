Local

May 04, 2017 5:31 PM

Chester State Park underwent a $50,000 renovation. What does it look like now?

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

CHESTER

Chester State Park officials will hold a grand re-opening ceremony of their campground on the morning of May 5 to show off several upgrades courtesy of a $50,000 grant.

The state park now includes new 50-amp service, freeze-free water hydrants, fire rings, lantern holders, picnic tables and picnic pads at all 25 sites, according to park manager David Baker. The park staff also remodeled the comfort station.

The upgrades were possible thanks to a grant from the Lutz Foundation, according to Baker.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

