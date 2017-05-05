Local

May 05, 2017 12:29 PM

Man, 79, dead after tree falls on truck off SC 72 near Chester

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

CHESTER

One person has died following a single car crash off S.C. Hwy 72 near Chester, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker identified the driver as Floyd W. Sims, 79, of Newberry.

Sims was driving a 1999 freightliner truck pulling a logging trailer east on S.C. Hwy 72 around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Tinker said.

A tree fell on the cab of the truck, Tinker said.

The truck continued down an embankment and overturned, Miller said. The driver was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

“It was a freak accident,” Tinker said. “He probably never even saw it.”

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos