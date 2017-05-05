Man, 79, dead after tree falls on truck off SC 72 near Chester

One person has died following a single car crash off S.C. Hwy 72 near Chester, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with S.C. Highway Patrol.
Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker identified the driver as Floyd W. Sims, 79, of Newberry.
Sims was driving a 1999 freightliner truck pulling a logging trailer east on S.C. Hwy 72 around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Tinker said.
A tree fell on the cab of the truck, Tinker said.
The truck continued down an embankment and overturned, Miller said. The driver was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.
“It was a freak accident,” Tinker said. “He probably never even saw it.”
