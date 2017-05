South Pointe High School art students are among the top 50 out of 3,000 high schools in the Vans Custom Culture shoe design project. The students are asking the community to vote online for their original shoe designs, which could land them the grand prize of $50,000. They are in the top ten in the southeast region and need to receive the most online votes to advance to the top five. If they win, the school will have the money to buy a kiln, pottery wheels and supplies for the art department.