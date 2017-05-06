Local

May 06, 2017 5:54 PM

Winthrop grads ready to soar

Staff reports

Winthrop University’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival

Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival 2:09

Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival
Fort Mill bridge replacement planned 1:30

Fort Mill bridge replacement planned
A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie 1:00

A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos