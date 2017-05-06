Ex heavyweight world champion boxer helps York County club raise $52K in Rock Hill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 Famous boxing champ visits Rock Hill, helps raise $52k for children Pause 2:09 Church to memorialize forgotten stories of slaves at festival 1:32 SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 0:26 Rock Hill's new water tower lights up the night with bright display 2:37 'Cement that name': York County leader pitches 'Football City, USA' concept 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 2:59 Rock Hill school district addresses expulsion policy concerns 1:30 Fort Mill bridge replacement planned Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

World heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield made an appearance in Rock Hill Friday for the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County fundraising gala. Holyfield stepped into the ring for the first time after he joined a Boys Club in Alabama when he was a young boy. Holyfield helped the York County club bring in $52,000 at the event. Tracy Kimball