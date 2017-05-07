Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill draws thousands for rides, music, food (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of visitors at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival walk through dozens of vintage cars.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Strawberry Festival visitors look at vintage cars in the car show Saturday.
A family has a picnic Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Children ride on a caterpillar train Saturday at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival.
Children smile and wave to parents Saturday on a ride at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Contestants in a hot wings eating contest quickly shove in the spicy fare at Saturday's Strawberry Festival in Rock Hill.
Keith Ashby eats a handful of spicy chicken wings Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Participants in a hot wings eating contest wear gloves to protect their skin from hot pepper sauce Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Rock Hill.
Thousands of visitors gathered at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill Saturday for the Strawberry Festival.
A little girl plays around an inflated alien Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Two girls eat frozen desserts Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Children ride swings Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Children spin around a carnival ride at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival on Saturday.
Visitors at the Strawberry Festival spin around on a carnival ride Saturday in Fort Mill.
Thousands gathered Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Despite cooler temperatures and rain, thousands of visitors flocked to the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill on Saturday.
A festival-goer walks with an inflated alien Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Visitors at the Strawberry Festival ride the "Festival Wheel" Saturday in Fort Mill.
Babies nap Saturday afternoon at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Cooler temperatures and rain didn't keep festival lovers from attending the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill on Saturday.
A girl rides down a large slide Saturday at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival.
Festival goers ride down a large slide Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Thousands of people gathered at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill on Saturday, despite cooler temperatures and rain.
Children with painted faces play Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Freebird McKinney, right, of Burlington, N.C. points and yells to his child on the swings Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
1-year-old Ansley Henderson hugs an inflatable alien Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Bentley Blackburn, 5, left, and Landyn Blackburn, 6, of Waxhaw, N.C. play Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
A girl goes down a slide Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
6-year-old Eliana Sixt of Cornelius, N.C. plays with an inflatable alien Saturday at the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.
Riders wait to twirl around in large strawberries Saturday at the Strawberry Festival.
