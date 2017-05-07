Rock Hill couple ties knot celebrating love of pie-shaped cheese, bread

A Rock Hill couple shares a unique love - that of cheese and bread, and sometimes vegetables and pepperoni.
Angela, 46, and Mark Underwood, 50, love pizza. They really love pizza.
“Breakfast, lunch and dinner, I love it,” Angela said. “It’s the perfect food. It’s got everything.”
The couple met through a mutual friend on Feb. 2, 2013 at Empire Pizza off Old York Road in Rock Hill and tied the knot there on April 29.
“She likes to be a match-maker,” Mark said of their friend.
The next day, the couple went on a date - for pizza at Empire.
It was love at first slice.
“I never thought I would meet a woman that eats pizza as much as I do,” said Mark.
Mark Underwood
The couple was engaged Christmas day 2015. Their wedding was the first to be hosted at Empire.
“Pizza is a big part of our life,” Angela said.
Mark, who is originally from New Jersey, said he was used to seeing pizza parlors, but said there were limited options in York County. That is, Mark said, until Empire opened and offered a selection of handmade pizzas, pastas and more.
Mark, who is self-employed, has done maintenance work for the area’s three Empire Pizza locations for years. He knows the owners well, and said the owner, a.k.a. “Mama,” was ecstatic to host the wedding.
“They’re part of my family and I feel like I’m part of theirs,” he said. “We appreciate them letting us do it here.”
Angela, a Rock Hill native, helps Mark with his work at times and also has a close relationship with the Empire family.
“They are a great group of people,” she said.
The couple enjoyed a black-and-gold, Gatsby-themed wedding, complete with a buffet of pasta, sides and, of course, pizza. The couple opted for a traditional cake over the trending pizza cake.
“We just wanted it to be fun and to celebrate,” Angela said.
The couple is looking forward to a life of cheesy happiness.
“Lots of pizza,” Angela said and “Lots of love,” Mark added.
