York County students, others celebrate accomplishments

YORK COUNTY York County residents are celebrating retirements, recognitions and other accomplishments. Here are some of the highlights:
Clover resident pioneers robotics class
A senior at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, Clover resident Brennan Cain, is teaching students the art of robotics.
Cain, 17, is co-teaching a robotics class at the boarding school. He got the idea after spending some time at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for research.
“I enjoyed working with robots and thought people here would enjoy that too,” Cain said.
Cain is teaching three students and a teacher about programming and the software used in robotics.
“It’s how to use high-level algorithms to make a robot function in optimal ways,” he said. “At first it was a huge learning curve as I have not taught a class before, but I’m loving it.”
Clover resident earns scholarship
On March 15, Clover resident James Griffith, a sophomore accounting major at Wesley College in Dover, Del., was presented the Reynolds duPont Endowed Scholarship, according to a release.
The scholarship, established by the estate of former Wesley College board member Reynolds duPont, is awarded to students pursuing a degree within the School of Business and Accounting, according to Wesley College. Business department faculty members choose the recipients.
York Prep senior named S.C. Teaching Fellow
Madison Mott, a senior at York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill, is about to enjoy professional development opportunities and a chance to interact with local schools and businesses.
Mott has been awarded a South Carolina Teaching Fellowship, a release states.
“I am so excited to be given this award and for my future in the field of education,” she said.
Mott is attending Winthrop University this fall. The Teaching Fellows Program aims to recruit talented high school seniors into a teaching profession and help them become leaders, the release states.
Fellowship recipients receive up to $6,000 a year for four years and agree to teach in South Carolina one year for each year they receive the Fellowship.
Rock Hill school district names new technology department leader
With more than 30 years of experience, John James is poised to lead the Rock Hill school district’s technology department, according to a release.
James has served for three years as the coordinator of technology for the Fairfield County school district, where he started an I.T. club that met weekly to discuss challenges the staff needed to address, the release states.
James also worked with Fairfield County churches to establish after-hours study centers with Wi-Fi access and served as the chief technology center at Converse College in Spartanburg for 13 years.
James holds a B.S. in computer science and mathematics from Furman University. James and his wife Michelle have two children.
James is replacing Joel Whitesides, who retired after more than 31 years with Rock Hill schools.
Winthrop honors retirees, staff awards
On April 25, Winthrop honored retirees who share a combined 988 years of service to South Carolina. During the ceremony, the university also honored faculty and staff with 10, 20, 30 and 40 years of service to the state, and presented awards, a release states.
Lisa Johnson, associate dean for the Richard W. Riley College of Education, received the Mary Spann Richardson Award. The award honors a faculty or staff member for their service and professional excellence.
Staff Member of the Year went to Warren Byrd, data base administrator for computing and information technology. The award recognizes an employee who represents Winthrop’s core values and sets an example for others.
President Dan Mahony gave the Winthrop Award of Excellence to Chrissy Catoe, associate director of development, and Wes Love, project manager in facilities management. The award recognizes employees who have excelled at implementing Winthrop’s strategic plan, the release states.
Officers honored for outstanding service
On March 27, three Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office officers received awards from the American Legion Indian Land Post 250, which recognizes officers and others that serve their community, a release states.
- Sgt. Torrey J. (T. J.) Murphy, who supervises the Street Crimes Unit, was named Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
- Deputy M. B. (Brent) Williams, a member of the Traffic Enforcement Unit, earned the title of Outstanding Traffic Safety Officer of the Year.
- Sgt. William C. (Bill) Murphy was named the Outstanding Community Services Officer of the Year. Murphy supervises the Community Services Division, which includes the Crime Watch Program and school resource officers.
“I am proud of these officers. They embody the mission of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office...” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
