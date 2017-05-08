Rock Hill griller named region’s top steak master

Jay Graves of Charlotte was recently named regional champion of Longhorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series, a culinary competition where the restaurant’s top-performing grill experts vie for the coveted title of Steak Master.
Graves is a culinary team member at Longhorn Steakhouse at 2255 Cross Point Drive in Rock Hill. He has worked at the restaurant for more than three years.
Graves is one of 59 team members from Longhorn Steakhouse to achieve the distinction. He advances to the semifinal round June 29, with a chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize in Orlando, Fla.
“This recognition is a well-deserved testament to Jay’s grilling expertise,” said Paul Livrieri, executive vice president of operations at Longhorn Steakhouse. “All of us at LongHorn share his passion for serving outstanding food and perfectly grilled steaks.”
Rock Hill native joins S.C. Department of Commerce as innovation director
Rock Hill native Laura Corder recently joined the S.C. Department of Commerce as the managing director for the Office of Innovation.
Corder will lead the agency's strategic innovation efforts and manage the S.C. Innovation Hub, an online tool that connects individuals and businesses in the technology sector.
Corder previously worked at Cyberwoven and with the University of South Carolina.
Charity foundation grants $4,100 to York County Free Clinic
The York County Free Clinic has been awarded $4,100 by the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.
The York County Free Clinic helps low-income residents live a healthy life by providing healthcare. The money will go toward purchasing glucose monitoring strips and meters, patient medications and also support costs associated with patient transportation.
OrthoCarolina Rock Hill adds physical therapy services
OrthoCarolina Rock Hill opened a physical therapy clinic this week at its Rock Hill office at 197 Piedmont Boulevard, which opened in November.
Clinic services include physical, sports and spine therapies, and other rehabilitative treatments.
OrthoCarolina Rock Hill also offers general orthopedics, sports medicine and joint replacement care. It partners with Piedmont Medical Center locally.
