She’s retiring in Lancaster County. She soon will have 28 furry friends from Gitmo

Twenty-eight feral cats rescued from the Navy base at Guantanamo Bay are to be brought to Lancaster, where they are expected to live with Ruby Meade, who is retiring in Lancaster. The cats, expected to arrive in Miami on May 14, were rescued as part of a project called Operation Git-Meow at the base, where activists believe around 500 to 600 cats are roaming. Miami Herald Carol Rosenberg