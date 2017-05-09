State offices in York County to close for Confederate Memorial Day

State offices will be closed Wednesday to honor Confederate Memorial Day.
State offices include local Department of Motor Vehicle locations and state courts.
The holiday typically is celebrated in several Southeastern states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and the Carolinas. The holiday gives some people a chance to honor the memory of the Confederate soldiers who died or were wounded during the American Civil War.
North and South Carolina observe Confederate Memorial Day each year on May 10. This date commemorates the death of General Stonewall Jackson in 1863, as well as the 1865 capture of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
The day is not a federal holiday.
Typical observances include flag ceremonies, church services, war re-enactments, and display of Civil War relics.
