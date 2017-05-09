Catawba Indian Nation closes bingo hall in Rock Hill

The Catawba Indian Nation has closed its bingo operation on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.
In a news release Wednesday night, the tribe said the closing of Catawba Bingo was the result of a downturn in sales, "historical sluggish summer sales" and regional gaming competition.
The York County-based tribe is assessing "its two licenses to explore other options in smaller facilities" in South Carolina,” according to the news release.
Catawba Bingo, located at 2375 Cherry Road, opened in 2014, served more than 150,000 customers, generated more than $15 million in sales and netted $1.5 million to the state, the tribe said in the news release.
The tribe said "high gross sales tax rates" and competition from S.C. Education Lottery scratch cards and the N.C. lottery were factors in closing the bingo hall.
This was the tribe’s second bingo operation in Rock Hill. An earlier bingo hall opened in 1997 and closed in 2006 at the site of the former Rock Hill Mall on Cherry Road.
The tribe’s second bingo operation opened eight years later in a renovated space once home to a Bi-Lo grocery store.
The Catawba Indian Nation’s reservation sits on about 700 acres east of Rock Hill.
