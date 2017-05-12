Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return

An accused Rock Hill carjacker, Gilverto Corniel, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Wednesday in a York County courtroom after pleading guilty in the November 2016 hit-and-run death of motorcyclist Joshua Moore. After the sentencing, mothers of the deceased victim and the accused man embraced in an emotional courtroom scene. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 25 years, but Moore's widow pleaded for a lighter sentence. Moore's widow and his mother both addressed the judge, explaining their sorrow and loss but offering forgiveness to Corniel. Corniel also spoke to the court, saying he is not able to forgive himself. Corniel's girlfriend, Victoria Kistler, was sentenced to three years in a separate hearing after pleading guilty to other charges.