Punch that led to man’s York Co. death in 2014 could be worth $1M; judge to decide

Surveillance video from the parking area outside a Rock Hill bar shows the single punch thrown by Eric Cobb that is believed to have led to the death of Odell Fields, a Vietnam veteran, in May 2014. The video was shown in a York County courtroom Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit against Cobb and the bar and bartender. The suit was filed by Fields' family. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com