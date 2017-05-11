Local

May 11, 2017 8:25 AM

Publix seafood items recalled due to glass fragments

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

Publix recalled two seafood items Wednesday, saying they may contain glass fragments.

The ready-to-cook salmon Florentine gratin and scallops Florentine gratin are being recalled, which were sold at stories in South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

Those products are found in the ready-to-cook section of refrigerated cases in the meat department, according to a news release from the company.

The seafood recall came two days after the grocer recalled its artichoke and spinach dip sold at its deli section. That recall was also due to possible glass fragments.

Publix reported there have been no reported cases of illness yet.

Customers who purchased the products in question are eligible for a full refund.

For more information, call Publix customer care at (800) 242-1227, visit www.publix.com or call the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (888) 723-3366.

