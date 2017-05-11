Women ‘highlighted’ through Habitat home repair volunteer week in Rock Hill

The dozen women gathered at the small house on Crawford Road weren’t just building friendships, even though constant laughter competed with the sound of paint rollers gliding across the walls.
The “Lowe’s Heroes” were volunteering to “help families build strength, stability and independence” during the Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build Week, said Ben Gair, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of York County in a statement.
The women employees from the Lowe’s store in Fort Mill spent Thursday painting and cleaning a three-bedroom house as part of the nationwide initiative, said volunteer coordinator and project leader Erika Owens.
Habitat for Humanity builds and rehabilitates homes for low-income families and provides resources for home improvement.
“So very often women are not really highlighted in construction,” Owens said. “It gives women a chance to come out and show their skills and/or gain some skills in the construction industry.”
The goal: to bring attention to home ownership challenges some women face.
Lowe’s donated $2 million to the annual event and the stores hold “how-to” clinics for the volunteers.
Although one volunteer dropped her paint tray several times to the sound of racuous laughter Thursday, the volunteers in Rock Hill worked like seasoned pros.
“It’s just a feel-good moment,” said volunteer Brandy Ratterree. “It makes you proud to be able to be a part of something.”
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
