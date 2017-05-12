Three suspects accused of stealing lottery tickets from Chester store

Three suspects have been arrested after Chester police say they broke into a convenience store earlier this week and stole lottery tickets.
According to a Chester police report, Armand Morris, Darkettia Woods and Tony Sanders Jr. were all booked into Chester County Detention Center between Wednesday morning and Friday in connection to the robbery on 2555 Dawson Drive in Chester.
Police say the suspects broke into the store through a hole they created, then stole lottery tickets and other convenience store items. The report states that the store was ransacked, with many items on the floor.
In the days since the incident, officers tracked down and arrested all three of the suspects without incident, according to the report. All three are charged with burglary and larceny, according to police.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments