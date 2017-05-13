Agape Hospice names leader, more York County business news

Rock Hill professional named COO at Agape Hospice
Rock Hill resident and Winthrop University graduate DeeDee Henderson was announced this week as the chief operating officer at Agape Hospice.
Agape Hospice is a ministry specializing in end-of-life care for individuals and their families.
Henderson will report to Theresa Younis, the ministry’s president and CEO, and will continue to serve as a member of the executive leadership team.
“We are excited to have DeeDee in this position as we continue to scale our programs to serve greater numbers of individuals with complex end-of-life illnesses and to continuously improve our care and services,” Younis said. “Ms. Henderson's clinical expertise and leadership experience will be invaluable in guiding Agape Hospice’s efforts to enhance its performance as one of South Carolina’s leading healthcare organizations.”
Henderson has more than two decades of experience in healthcare operations. She received her undergraduate degree in social services from Winthrop University.
Dentist opens office in Manchester Village
Patricia King Rucker, a general dentist in South Carolina for 21 years, is re-establishing a dental practice in the Manchester Village area of Rock Hill.
Rucker’s office, called Smiles by Dr. Pat, is at 775 Addison Ave., suite 111. Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
To schedule an appointment, call 803-832-4446 or 844-800-7653.
Lake Wylie chamber celebrates law office opening
The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening celebration Thursday for a new law office on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie.
Palmetto Law Associates, LLC is at 4371 Charlotte Highway, suite 10, in Heritage Park.
State Farm opens Rock Hill location
State Farm held a grand opening celebration event Friday afternoon at a new location on Celanese Road in Rock Hill.
The office, led by agent Andrew Brownfield, opened its doors Feb. 1 at 2736 Celanese Road.
Brownfield is a fourth-generation State Farm agent, and began his career at the company in 2004. He has a wife and two daughters.
Rock Hill group named Sports Clips developers of the year
Rock Hill’s Eric, Rosemary and EJ Gozur, and Ashley Gozur Jordan were honored as the Area Developers of the Year by Sports Clips at the company’s national conference this month.
The conference was held May 4 in Las Vegas.
