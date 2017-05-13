Different faiths unite on walk in Rock Hill

Believers of different faiths - Christian, Muslim and Jewish - joined together Saturday to walk the streets of Rock Hill.
Dozens of members from area churches, Masjid al-Salaam mosque and Islamville met downtown for the Interfaith Charity Walk for Humanity.
“We don’t live in an isolated world,” said Mohammad Hossain of Masjid al-Salaam. “We don’t want to live like an island.”
The group, Children of Abraham, includes members of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities who seek to support and learn from each other, said Sam McGregor, pastor of Allison Creek Presbyterian Church in York.
“Today is a walk to expand building relationships,” McGregor said.
Along the 1-mile journey to the mosque on West Main Street, they learned about local charities that provide housing and food for the homeless, including Pilgrim’s Inn, Renew Our Community, Habitat for Humanity, Project HOPE and Family Promise.
Hossain said the group wants the whole community to be involved in the Children of Abraham, so people of different faiths can know one another. Two little girls — one Muslim and one Christian — held hands and giggled.
“We’re like anybody else, like a next door neighbor,” Hossain said about the Muslim community. “The more they know us, the more there is a chance there won’t be any difference and misunderstanding.”
