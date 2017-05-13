Different faiths unite on walk in Rock Hill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill Pause 1:03 Drew Colvin and Quentin Sanders starred for Lewisville baseball 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 1:38 Hurricane Matthew flooded local woman's home. Now, she's getting a second chance 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Members of the Children of Abraham in York County walked through downtown Rock Hill Saturday for the Interfaith Charity Walk for Humanity. A few dozen Christians and Muslims throughout the county gathered for the walk from Fountain Park to the Masjid Al-Salam mosque. Charitable organizations along the route gave out information to the walkers.