May 14, 2017 3:21 PM

Motorcyclist who died in Chester County wreck identified

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

CHESTER

The driver of a motorcycle died Saturday night after running into another motorcycle in Chester County, according to police.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker identified the driver as Matthew Anderson Cogan, 25, of Rock Hill. Cogan died at the scene.

The wreck happened at 7:30 p.m. on S.C. 901, one mile north of Ridgeway, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred after the deceased biker, who was driving a 2000 Yamaha and not wearing a helmet, ran into a 2013 Harley Davidson driven by Corey Rawls, 25, of Rock Hill, Rhyne said.

Rawls was not injured in the crash, Rhyne said.

