Lake Wylie residents worried about possible ‘danger’ from Duke Energy land sale

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:30 Possible development of Duke Energy land scares York County residents worried about safety Pause 2:07 Rocket Review 2017 takes off in Fort Mill 1:32 Rock Hill hospital execs 'dunked' in cold milk to help hungry kids 2:09 Steven James of Fort Mill chasing his dream in Music City 0:58 York County Animal Shelter to introduce adoption pricing specials 1:12 Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone 1:26 Rock Hill resident to get 'drop in the bucket' from York County after decade of overpaid taxes 0:34 York County Council denies rezoning that could have allowed Dollar General in Clover 0:25 Fort Mill boy delivered in Chevy truck 1:01 One dead in Monday morning crash near Clover Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Nearly 200 people came to an open house hosted by Duke Energy after the company announced it will be selling 348 acres of land, including lakefront property, along Lake Wylie. Traffic, evacuation plans, and environmental safety were among most residents' concerns. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Nearly 200 people came to an open house hosted by Duke Energy after the company announced it will be selling 348 acres of land, including lakefront property, along Lake Wylie. Traffic, evacuation plans, and environmental safety were among most residents' concerns. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com