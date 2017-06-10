Fort Mill’s new athletic park brings in the ‘ultimate’ sport

The new sports park in Fort Mill welcomed its first event Saturday with the ultimate sport.
The sport itself is named ultimate and incorporates non-stop movement of soccer with aerial passing skills of football, according to the U.S.A. Ultimate website. The United States Olympic Committee recognized ultimate as an official sport in 2014.
The York County Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up with Fort Mill School District to bring the 2017 Ultimate Southeast Men’s, Women’s & Mixed Master Regional Championships to the new Comporium Athletic Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The $6.4 million multi-use athletic park is at the intersection of Fort Mill Bypass and Spratt Street, next to Riverview Elementary School.
The school district estimates the park will bring more than 75,000 tourists during its first three years of use and is expected to generate nearly $8.5 million in revenue for the local economy during that span.
The ultimate regional championship tournament continues Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
Comments