Fort Mill’s new athletic park brings in the ‘ultimate’ sport

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 York County farmers, artisans give visitors 'first-hand' tour Pause 1:31 Rock Hill home builder wants to offer 'tiny' but fully-equipped houses 1:37 Charlotte's Time Sawyer band 'blown away' by Fort Mill greenway 4:17 Candidates tackle health care, education at NAACP forum in Rock Hill 4:31 'Run as fast as we can': Inside Democrat Archie Parnell's campaign in S.C. 5th District 4:26 'Constituent service is what I'm about': Inside Republican Ralph Norman's campaign in S.C. 5th District 2:41 Watch the Fort Mill School Board debate the Rattlers mascot 1:33 Tega Cay Police Department adds body cams 2:16 Catawba Indian Nation looks at tiny solution to affordable housing 1:50 Rock Hill residents watch testimony or work during Comey hearing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Comporium Athletic Park, Fort Mill's new $6.4 million multi-use athletic complex, hosted its first event Saturday — ultimate. The Fort Mill school district and the York County Convention and Visitor's Bureau teamed up to host the sport, which incorporates elements of soccer, football and basketball and uses a disc instead of a ball.

The Comporium Athletic Park, Fort Mill's new $6.4 million multi-use athletic complex, hosted its first event Saturday — ultimate. The Fort Mill school district and the York County Convention and Visitor's Bureau teamed up to host the sport, which incorporates elements of soccer, football and basketball and uses a disc instead of a ball.