Norman kicks off 11-county 5th District tour

Ralph Norman, the Rock Hill Republican candidate for South Carolina’s open 5th Congressional District seat, began a whirlwind 11-county listening tour Monday ahead of next week’s special election.
Meanwhile, Sumter Democrat Archie Parnell had planned to host several former South Carolina Gamecock football players, including Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers, at a Rock Hill fundraiser Monday. But the event was cancelled because of a scheduling conflict, the York County Democratic Party said in a statement Monday night.
Norman and Parnell are entering the final stretch of a long and bruising special election campaign for the state’s open congressional seat. The special election is June 20, but absentee voting is taking place through Saturday this week and on Monday next week in York County.
Norman hit the road Monday in Lancaster, Lee and Kershaw counties. He will then travel to Chester, Union and Newberry counties on Wednesday, stump in Sumter, Fairfield and York counties on Thursday, then finish in Spartanburg, Cherokee and York counties on Friday.
Parnell and Norman are vying for the 5th Congressional District seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, resigned to become President Donald Trump’s budget director.
A recent Parnell poll showed Norman leading by 10 percentage points in the 5th District, which has been Republican since 2010. However, the race has been tightening, drawing money from the Republican and Democratic national congressional committees.
“We are bringing our message of a balanced budget amendment, term limits and a real plan to keep America safe directly to the voters,” Norman said. “This marks the last full week of campaigning and we’re hitting the road to answer voters’ concerns before June 20.”
All events are open to the public. Call Norman’s campaign office at 803-992-9385 for information on where Norman will be during the week.
Norman and Parnell will be among the candidates who will take part in a South Carolina Educational Television debate Thursday that will air Friday.
