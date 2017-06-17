York man swims away in Lake Wylie to escape police, arrested next day on his birthday

A York man who escaped police Tuesday by swimming to freedom in Lake Wylie was arrested just one day later, on his 39th birthday.
Police found an unoccupied green 1994 Mazda car in the back of the parking lot at Allison Creek Boat Landing in York and noticed a stolen Georgia license plate, empty beer cans and a scale with white residue inside, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Bruce Wayne Freeman was swimming in the lake when deputies approached, and two women were sitting on the shore, the report says.
Freeman immediately began to swim away— north, toward Highway 274, the report says.
Deputies searched a backpack on the shore and found a wallet with $406 and identification for Freeman, keys to the Mazda and a .357 revolver pistol with six rounds, the report says.
The bag also contained about 6 grams of methamphetamine, a few grams of marijuana, a meth pipe and a marijuana pipe.
Freeman was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen goods, distributing meth, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen pistol.
Arrest records show in the past decade Freeman has previously been charged with assault and battery, public disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, among other charges.
