We’ve got some cooler weather, even though it’s late June

Typical summertime temperatures will be nowhere in sight this week, as an unusual late-June pattern produces cooler-than-normal weather for the Rock Hill area.
High temperatures average in the upper 80s during the last week of June, but meteorologists are predicting a Tuesday afternoon high barely reaching the 80-degree mark. The cooler conditions will be accompanied by very low humidity, forecasters say. The pattern is expected to last until late in the work week. The humidity will climb to typically-uncomfortable levels by Friday or Saturday, forecasters say, but afternoon temperatures still will fall a bit short of the 90-degree mark.
The pattern is producing morning jacket weather in the Carolinas mountains. Temperatures dropped into the upper 40s by daybreak Monday in mountainous areas of western North Carolina and northeast Georgia. More of the same is expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
The Rock Hill area could see lows in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
A weak low pressure system is expected to cross the region Tuesday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds could limit Tuesday afternoon’s highs to the upper 70s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Trisha Palmer.
A slow rebound in temperatures will begin Wednesday, forecasters say, and humidity levels will follow suit.
The weekend is expected to bring unsettled conditions, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday.
Palmer said weekend conditions will be “uncomfortably muggy by this point, but not ridiculously hot.”
The advance outlook for early next week is calling for typically hot and humid conditions for the July 4 holiday. High temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s, with a few late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
