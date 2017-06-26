One from North Carolina dead in York County crash near Rock Hill

One person died and at least one other was injured Monday after a fatal collision on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, police said.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. about three miles south of the city limits of Rock Hill at the intersection of the highway, also called Anderson Road, and Hall Spencer Road, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Laven Turner McDonald, 83, who was the passenger in a car heading north on Anderson Road, died after the vehicle the passenger was in collided with a truck turning onto the highway from Hall Spencer Road, Hovis said.
The driver of the vehicle in which the person died, an 84-year-old man from Morganton, N.C., was injured and taken to Piedmont Medical Center, Hovis said. It was unclear if the driver of the other vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Lancaster, was hurt.
Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle heading north on U.S. 21 were wearing seat belts, Hovis said.
The Highway Patrol's accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments