Rock Hill man, 22, died in fiery Saturday crash in York County, coroner says

The man killed in a fiery Saturday morning crash in York County has been identified as a Rock Hill man.
Diego Muro, 22, of Rock Hill died in the one-car crash, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast in a written release Tuesday.
Muro was the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord in the crash that happened about 6:40 a.m. on Billy Wilson Road between Rock Hill and York, troopers said Saturday. Muro died at the scene from crash injuries, Gast said.
The car ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and caught fire, troopers said.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
