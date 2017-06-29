Lancaster deputies seek help finding runaway, 16, missing after nearly 2 months

A 16-year-old girl is still missing after two girls ran away from the Lancaster Children’s Home in May, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The missing girl, Sarah Lopes, is Hispanic; she weighs about 110 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to a report of two missing teens just after midnight on May 9, sheriff’s office spokesman Doug Barfield said.
One of the girls, a 15-year-old, was found later the same day, Barfield said.
She “was not able to tell us anything that might help us locate the other child,” Barfield said.
Anyone with information should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-283-4136.
