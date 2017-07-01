With July 4th around the corner, there’s plenty to do in York County

An array of events have been scheduled throughout York County this weekend and through Independence Day. Here are some highlights:
▪ Old Town Rock Hill, Red, White and Boom: The event will include live music from Radiojacks and The Legacy Mowtown Revue. There also will be rides, inflatables, food trucks, alcoholic beverages and an ice cream eating contest. The event starts at 5:30 pm July 3 with fireworks at 10 p.m. All activities are on East Black Street.
▪ Free admission: Carowinds will offer free admission July 3-5 to all active, inactive and veterans. Valid military ID required. WSOC-FM radio 103.7 will provide music on July 4. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
▪ The Big Boom in Hickory Grove: dusk July 4, S.C. 211 and Church Street, Hickory Grove. The event is free and open to the public. As a show of community spirit, Wesley White of Hickory Grove puts on a fireworks display. Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley praised White’s July 4 annual event in 2016 as an example of South Carolina’s togetherness and unity. The White family also will have a community barbecue/picnic Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. and running up through the fireworks.
▪ Tega Cay celebrates its 35th anniversary on July 4, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Activities include a land parade, canoe joust, boat parade, competitive water ski performance by the Carolina Show Ski Team, fish fry and city birthday celebration. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Events are held throughout Tega Cay. Details: tegacaysc.org. Tega Cay’s celebrations also include the Red White and Blue Golf Tournament, by the Tega Cay Men’s Golf Association. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Teams of four players will play in the Captain’s Choice style. Details: 803-548-3500.
▪ Baxter parade: Baxter Village July 4 parade at 9:30 a.m., starts on Market Street in front of Beef O’ Brady’s. Activities include music, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Knights mascots, clowns, classic cars, Carolina Panthers’ Percussion Band and face painting. Details: baxteractivities@gmail.com.
▪ Firing of the Cannons: Fort Mill hosts the annual Firing of the Cannons at 10 a.m. July 4 at the bandstreet on Main Street. The town is home to two Civil War-era cannons. Visitors are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. The Fort Mill VFW will host a family day picnic and 241st birthday party of the United States, noon-5 p.m. at the post, 1442 Harris Road. The post will provide free hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon and chips. Covered dishes or desserts are welcome. There will be games and activities for children. Open to anyone who has served in the military, their family and friends.
▪ City of York celebrates Independence Day 7-10 p.m. July 4 at York Middle School. There will be live music by The Entertainers, giveaways, children’s activities and fireworks. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Golf carts available for individuals who need assistance.
▪ Fireworks display over Lake Wylie: The show starts at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Camp Thunderbird. Do not park on Buster Boyd Bridge. Viewing spots include Buster Boyd Access Area and the decks, patios or lawns at nearby businesses and restaurants. The fireworks display is funded solely through individual donations from the community and small businesses. Donations can be made to Camp Thunderbird Fireworks Fund, One Thunderbird Lane, Lake Wylie, SC 29710. Details: Facebook page @LKWfireworks.
▪ Independence Day celebration at Brattonsville: Features activities our Carolina Piedmont ancestors did long ago, according to the Culture and Heritage Museum’s website. The event includes period music, costumed interpreters, dances, cooking demonstrations, military drills for children, toys and games. There also will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 3:30 p.m. on the front steps of Hightower Hall. The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth 4-17 and free for ages 3 and younger.
Comments