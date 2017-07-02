Staff MCT
Staff MCT

Local

July 02, 2017 4:36 PM

2 airlifted to hospital after motorcycle runs off road in Rock Hill

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

Two people were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after a wreck involving a motorcycle, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, a motorcycle ran off the road near Porter Road in Rock Hill, Bollinger said. Both riders were flown to the hospital.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet confirmed if there was a fatality. The identities of the riders has not yet been formally released.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill Starbucks patrons throw jazz concert for beloved barista

Fort Mill Starbucks patrons throw jazz concert for beloved barista 1:45

Fort Mill Starbucks patrons throw jazz concert for beloved barista
Rock Hill firefighters battle blaze at vacant restaurant near Riverwalk 0:27

Rock Hill firefighters battle blaze at vacant restaurant near Riverwalk
Sunflower fields in York County attract tourists, photographers 0:53

Sunflower fields in York County attract tourists, photographers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos