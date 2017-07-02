2 airlifted to hospital after motorcycle runs off road in Rock Hill

Two people were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after a wreck involving a motorcycle, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer with the Rock Hill Police Department.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, a motorcycle ran off the road near Porter Road in Rock Hill, Bollinger said. Both riders were flown to the hospital.
The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet confirmed if there was a fatality. The identities of the riders has not yet been formally released.
Check back for updates.
