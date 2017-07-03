A chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and Tuesday

It looks as if nature could compete with Rock Hill’s human-produced fireworks on Independence Day. There will be unsettled weather looming through today and Tuesday.
High humidity, heat and weak low pressure systems passing through the area will trigger a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, probably having at least some impact on the region’s holiday festivities.
The most likely period for stormy weather will be Monday afternoon and evening, but forecasters say showers and thunderstorms also will develop on a scattered basis Independence Day.
The area got a bit of a break Sunday, when humidity levels dropped. But muggy conditions returned Monday.
The National Weather Service’s Rodney Hinson said light showers began developing late Monday morning in northeast Georgia.
“That activity is expected to increase in coverage and intensity,” Hinson said. He added that by afternoon, developing thunderstorms could bring “lightning and periods of heavy rain.”
That could have an impact on Rock Hill’s Red, White and Boom festivities Monday evening in Old Town Rock Hill. Forecasters said festival-goers should keep tabs on weather updates throughout the afternoon and evening. Hinson said there is a 60 percent chance of showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.
The showers and thunderstorms are expected to subside overnight but redevelop Tuesday afternoon. The forecast is for a 40 percent chance Tuesday.
Fireworks displays and other festivities are scheduled Tuesday evening in Lake Wylie, Tega Cay and York.
Temperatures will be very warm each day – with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tropical activity: The National Hurricane Center also has its eye on an area of disturbed weather in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say there is a 70 percent chance of an organized tropical system developing within five days. The system could be nearing the Lesser Antilles – Antigua, Barbuda and Guadeloupe – by the weekend.
