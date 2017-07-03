McClatchy
July 03, 2017 3:39 PM

Rock Hill man, 29, dies after motorcyle accident; second rider injured

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

A 29-year-old man died following a motorcycle accident in Rock Hill, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The office has identified the man as Stephen Waters of Rock Hill.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, a 1991 white Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the road near Porter Road, a report states.

Both Waters and a female rider were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries.

Waters later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office did not provide information on the condition of the second rider.

The Charlotte Medical Examiner’s Office notified the York County Coroner’s Office of Waters’ death.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

