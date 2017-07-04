‘Candy striper’ to CEO: Lancaster hospital legend retiring after 51 years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Tega Cay celebrates 35th birthday with festive boat parade Pause 1:36 Fort Mill celebrates Independence Day 2017 1:35 Lancaster hospital chief with many 'roles' retiring after five decades 1:30 Rock Hill man with one leg breaks it and can't work 1:45 Fort Mill Starbucks patrons throw jazz concert for beloved barista 0:53 Sunflower fields in York County attract tourists, photographers 1:15 Lake Wylie babies, tots show off patriotic spirit at parade 0:27 Rock Hill firefighters battle blaze at vacant restaurant near Riverwalk 0:20 Former restaurant at Riverwalk on fire in Rock Hill 1:29 Church bells ring in Lake Wylie Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Janice Dabney, chief executive officer at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, is retiring this summer after 51 years. Dabney started in an entry level job in 1966 as a medical assistant and worked her way through the ranks on the business side of the hospital. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com