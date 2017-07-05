Road widening work will close portion of McConnell’s Highway two days near Rock Hill

A portion of S.C. 322/McConnell’s Highway will be closing temporarily next Saturday and Sunday for a road widening project.
The road -- .16 miles east of Eastview Road in Rock Hill -- will be closed at 6 a.m. July 15 and reopen at 6 a.m. July 17, according to S.C. Department of Transportation. Eagle Construction Co. will complete the work.
The project is part of Pennies for Progress, a 1-percent county tax on certain goods and services to help fund the roadwork.
SCDOT’s recommended detour: From McConnells Highway (322) turn left onto Eastview Road heading toward West Main Street (SC). Turn right onto West Main Street to the intersection of Heckle Boulevard (SC901). Turn right onto Heckle Boulevard to McConnells Highway.
For more information, call 803-324-3545.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069
Comments