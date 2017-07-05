A portion of McConnells Highway will close as part of a Pennies for Progress road widening project.
Local

July 05, 2017 12:24 PM

Road widening work will close portion of McConnell’s Highway two days near Rock Hill

By Catherine Muccigrosso

cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com

YORK COUNTY

A portion of S.C. 322/McConnell’s Highway will be closing temporarily next Saturday and Sunday for a road widening project.

The road -- .16 miles east of Eastview Road in Rock Hill -- will be closed at 6 a.m. July 15 and reopen at 6 a.m. July 17, according to S.C. Department of Transportation. Eagle Construction Co. will complete the work.

The project is part of Pennies for Progress, a 1-percent county tax on certain goods and services to help fund the roadwork.

SCDOT’s recommended detour: From McConnells Highway (322) turn left onto Eastview Road heading toward West Main Street (SC). Turn right onto West Main Street to the intersection of Heckle Boulevard (SC901). Turn right onto Heckle Boulevard to McConnells Highway.

For more information, call 803-324-3545.

Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069

