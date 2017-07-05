Lake Wylie resident’s creativity lands cash prize, meeting with Steve Harvey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 600 degrees of flavor: Brixx pizza debuts in Fort Mill's Kingsley community Pause 1:14 Lake Wylie resident invents beverage tote, meets TV host 1:46 Tega Cay celebrates 35th birthday with festive boat parade 1:36 Fort Mill celebrates Independence Day 2017 1:35 Lancaster hospital chief with many 'roles' retiring after five decades 1:30 Rock Hill man with one leg breaks it and can't work 1:45 Fort Mill Starbucks patrons throw jazz concert for beloved barista 0:53 Sunflower fields in York County attract tourists, photographers 1:15 Lake Wylie babies, tots show off patriotic spirit at parade 0:27 Rock Hill firefighters battle blaze at vacant restaurant near Riverwalk Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email After Lake Wylie resident Tracey Luebbers invented her beverage tote bag, called The Swankey, she competed and won Steve Harvey's new show "Funderdome," which showcases product inventors and entrepreneurs of new companies. The show airs Sundays at 9pm on ABC. Chris Edwards

