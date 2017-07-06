Low cost vaccine clinics Saturday in Fort Mill, Lancaster

The Humane Society of the United States will have two clinics Saturday to vaccinate dogs for rabies, distemper and parvo and cats for rabies and feline distemper. Cost is $3 per animal (cash only).
Clinics will be 8-10 a.m. at the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill and noon-2:30 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St., Lancaster. Vaccines given on first come basis.
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. A licensed veterinarian will give the vaccines. Details: Kim Kelly at 843-725-8548 or kkelly@humanesociety.org.
Barbara Barkley
