Animal group offering vaccine after deadly outbreak in York, Lancaster counties

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Deadly virus prompts free, cheap vaccines in York, Lancaster counties Pause 2:14 York students have fun while learning 1:07 Hungry for a new burger in Rock Hill? Customers say come to Freddy's 0:36 Families 'celebrate' excitement of Independence Day at parade 1:06 600 degrees of flavor: Brixx pizza debuts in Fort Mill's Kingsley community 1:14 Lake Wylie resident invents beverage tote, meets TV host 1:46 Tega Cay celebrates 35th birthday with festive boat parade 1:36 Fort Mill celebrates Independence Day 2017 1:35 Lancaster hospital chief with many 'roles' retiring after five decades 1:30 Rock Hill man with one leg breaks it and can't work Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A deadly outbreak of canine distemper in York and Lancaster counties has prompted the Humane Society of the United States to offer free and low-cost vaccine clinics in both counties on Saturday. The Lancaster County Animal Shelter temporarily closed in May because of the contagious virus and animal hospitals and rescue groups in York County saw an uptick in the illness. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

A deadly outbreak of canine distemper in York and Lancaster counties has prompted the Humane Society of the United States to offer free and low-cost vaccine clinics in both counties on Saturday. The Lancaster County Animal Shelter temporarily closed in May because of the contagious virus and animal hospitals and rescue groups in York County saw an uptick in the illness. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball