July 07, 2017 8:11 AM

No injuries in Lancaster County fire, Red Cross helping family of two children, adult

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

LANCASTER

The American Red Cross is helping two children and an adult with emergency needs after a house fire Thursday in northern Lancaster County, fire officials said.

The fire at around 7 p.m. a home at 4781 U.S. 521, Charlotte Highway, displaced the three people, fire officials with the Lancaster County said. The cause remains under investigation.

Van Wyck Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with volunteers from Indian Land, Shiloh-Zion, and Riverside departments.

Red Cross officials are providing emergency shelter and other assistance, the agency said in a written release. To help visit redcross.org.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

