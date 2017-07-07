Rock Hill’s Cherry Park is getting a new sign; here’s 47,823 reasons you might care

Rock Hill’s Cherry Park has no sign. There is a piece of plywood in front of the park that says “no sign” where the sign used to be.
A new modern LED light sign is being installed, and should be ready by next week, said Katie Quinn, a city of Rock Hill spokesperson
The new sign and labor to install it cost $47,823.29.
The money is part of a bond package passed by Rock Hill City Council in late 2015.
About $1 million of the $8.1 million bond money is for improvements to the 68-acre Cherry Park, which hosts national softball tournaments and other events. The park attracts thousands of local visitors each year.
The City Council prioritized upgrades at the park, including scoreboards, lightning detection, the park’s public address system, parking lot lighting, fences, adding an alternate exit and other infrastructure improvements that include the new sign, Quinn said.
The bond also paid for construction for the new Criterium bicycle course, restrooms and trail at an access point on Piedmont Medical Center Trail at Riverwalk and River Park.
