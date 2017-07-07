Where does your York County legislator rank on pro-business votes?

Four York County representatives in South Carolina’s General Assembly have earned high marks for their “pro-business” voting record from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
State Reps. Tommy Pope, R-York; Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill; Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill; and Greg Delleney, R-Chester, were all named as “Business Champions” or Business Advocates” by the state’s chamber for their role in voting favorably on what it sees as key business issues.
Each legislative session, the chamber tracks roll call votes on certain issues and tallies them in a Legislative Scorecard to determine an overall score for each member of the General Assembly.
Felder and Pope both earned a score of 100 for voting in alignment with what the chamber sees as “business-positive.” Simrill, who was absent during one vote, earned a score of 95.
“York County has got a good, strong delegation of pro-business legislators,” said Ted Pitts, chamber president and CEO. “You look at the successes of 2017, start with the roads bill, there was no bigger leader in that effort than Gary Simrill. He did a great job of leading the charge and working on that.”
The votes included topics such as infrastructure, education, workforce skills, ex-offender workforce reintegration, agribusiness and rural job creation.
We do it so York County voters can see their records and hold (legislators) accountable. The score is about recognizing those leaders who have stepped up and did what needed to be done for South Carolina.
Ted Pitts, president and CEO of South Carolina’s Chamber of Commerce
Both chambers of the Legislature worked together earlier this year to pass a 12-cent-a-gallon gas-tax hike, a measure the chamber fought for that went in effect July 1. Other measures included a Real ID bill, which will update South Carolina drivers’ licenses to comply with federal law.
State Sen. Wes Climer of Rock Hill earned a score of 70 from the chamber, while Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, earned a score of 80 in 2017.
“We don’t score legislators to belittle them,” Pitts said. “We do it so York County voters can see their records and hold them accountable. The score is about recognizing those leaders who have stepped up and did what needed to be done for South Carolina.”
▪ Rep. Greg Delleney of Chester earned a score of 90, earning himself a “Business Advocate” honor. His district covers mostly Chester County and some of southern York County.
▪ Rep. Brandon Newton, R-Lancaster, earned a score of 85. His district stretches among Lancaster and York counties.
▪ State Sen. Mike Fanning of Great Falls earned a score of 80. His district covers Chester, Fairfield and York counties.
▪ State Sen. Greg Gregory of Lancaster earned a score of 80. His district covers Lancaster and York counties.
▪ State Sen. Harvey Peeler of Gaffney picked up a score of 70. His district contains Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.
▪ Rep. Dennis Moss, R-Gaffney, earned a score of 70. His district covers Cherokee, Chester and York counties.
