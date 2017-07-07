His Closet Consignment Shop has opened in Rock Hill.
Local

July 07, 2017 5:31 PM

Consignment store for men opens in Rock Hill

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

YORK COUNTY

His Closet Consignment Shop features new and used brand name and designer items for men at 489 S. Herlong Ave., suite 9, Rock Hill.

Items include suits, slacks, dress shirts, jeans, shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, shoes, sneakers, belts, ties and cologne in sizes small to 5XL.

Hours are 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Call 803-327-0004 for more information.

‘Healing space’ opens in Rock Hill

A health practitioner has opened a “healing space” service on Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill.

Diana Wright performs holistic therapy to help support and facilitate health and healing. Her business, Healing Touch by Diana, at the Modern Twist Salon, 1044 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill.

A treatment session is about one hour at $65 per session. Clients fill out an intake form and a consent form, available in the lobby or via email.

For more, call 864-415-4803 or email htbydiana@gmail.com.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

