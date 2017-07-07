Lake Wylie man reports finding bullet in son’s bedroom

A Lake Wylie man found a bullet in a bedroom in his house in the Mill Creek Falls subdivision, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man told deputies he found a hole in the bedroom and a small caliber bullet on the floor near the bed Tuesday, on the Fourth of July, the report says.
The man said the room where the bullet was found is his son’s bedroom in a post on local social media site Nextdoor.
“Luckily he wasn’t in his room when this happened,” the man wrote in his post.
Deputies said the man “did not know when the incident may have occurred, and reported that he did not know any of his neighbors to shoot firearms,” the report says.
