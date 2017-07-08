Escape room debuts in Rock Hill and other business news

MindGames Rock Hill escape room debuts
A new escape room business opened late last month on Rock Hill’s Cherry Road, with the promise of four challenges.
MindGames Rock Hill is the latest escape room to open in the city, and includes challenges in settings such as an Italian bistro or a pawnshop. MindGames will offer four themed rooms when it is fully completed, said owner Thomas Green.
Escape rooms are often presented as mysteries. Players scour an area for clues, solve riddles and even unlock new passageways to further a story. Typically, players are allowed one hour to solve the mystery, with hints or clues available along the way.
MindGames Rock Hill is at 1807 Cherry Road, suite 135, next to Dollar General. Customers can book times at mindgamesrh.com or call 803-366-6475.
York Co. Natural Gas Authority names CEO
York County Natural Gas Authority Board of Directors has appointed James T. Sprouse Jr. as the new president and chief executive officer of .
Sprouse has more than 25 years of utility and energy industry experience. He assumes the role effective immediately, following the recent retirement of James A. Heckle.
Sprouse currently serves on the York County Economic Development Board, and is past president of the Greater York Chamber of Commerce.
Burger, frozen custard eatery opens at Riverwalk
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Thursday at 249 Harwich St. in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk community.
The 3,500-square-foot restaurant seats 95 people with seating on the patio, as well as a drive-thru option. The restaurant sells steakburgers, hot dogs, and custards and desserts.
The restaurant is scheduled to open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The Rock Hill location is the third in the Charlotte-metro area, with two others in Concord.
Sports bar donates $5K to York County kids
Carolina Ale House awarded $5,185.92 in donations last week to the Boys & Girls Club of York County.
The check was presented at the Fort Mill Carolina Ale in the Kingsley Village Town Center in Fort Mill. The restaurant was the first to open in the burgeoning community.
Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage was among the attendees.
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza debuts in Fort Mill
Brixx Wood Fire Pizza opened for business Wednesday at 1343 Broadcloth Street in Fort Mill.
The restaurant specializes in wood-fired pizza, sandwiches and craft beer. The restaurant is nearly 4,000 square feet, with seating for about 140 diners inside and about 60 more on the outdoor patio.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
Salsarita’s Mexican Grill opens on Herlong Avenue
Salsarita’s Mexican Grill opened to the public last week at 295 Herlong Ave. in Rock Hill.
A grand opening event is July 15. The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a free entree card, good through August.
The restaurant hosted a ribbon cutting with the York County Chamber of Commerce earlier in the week, with a percentage of all sales that day donated to the Salvation Army in Rock Hill.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
