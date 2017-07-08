25 minutes, 26 minutes, more? Commuters in York County area willing to accept drive time

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 York County leaders break ground on $24 million government complex Pause 1:05 York Co. area drivers talk about commute time 0:24 Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond 0:24 New sign among improvements coming to Cherry Park 1:44 Deadly virus prompts free, cheap vaccines in York, Lancaster counties 2:14 York students have fun while learning 1:07 Hungry for a new burger in Rock Hill? Customers say come to Freddy's 0:36 Families 'celebrate' excitement of Independence Day at parade 1:06 600 degrees of flavor: Brixx pizza debuts in Fort Mill's Kingsley community 1:14 Lake Wylie resident invents beverage tote, meets TV host Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The most recent U.S. Census Bureau study shows commuters in York County spend an average of 26.2 minutes on the drive, while Mecklenburg County drivers shave off just one minute. Both South Carolina and North Carolina average commute times hover around 24. However, a handful of drivers in the York County area say their commute times are longer. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com

The most recent U.S. Census Bureau study shows commuters in York County spend an average of 26.2 minutes on the drive, while Mecklenburg County drivers shave off just one minute. Both South Carolina and North Carolina average commute times hover around 24. However, a handful of drivers in the York County area say their commute times are longer. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com